APSRTC made arrangements to issue student bus passes in Visakhapatnam, says official

Published - June 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The APSRTC has made all arrangements for the issue of student bus passes in view of the opening of schools and colleges after the long summer vacation. The bus pass counters at Dwaraka Bus Station complex, Maddilapalem, Simhachalam, Gajuwaka and MVP Bus Station to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Similarly, the bus pass counters at Madhurawada and Kurmannapalem bus stations would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Regional Manager A. Appalaraju. Eligible students can log in to the APSRTC website online.apsrtcpass.in

They have to fill their details, upload their photograph and take a printout of the application.

They have get the application attested by their Principal/Headmaster, and take the attested application form to the RTC depot concerned. They should attach a copy of their Aadhaar and those who have passed out of 10th class, should also attach a copy of their marklist. More details can be had from the APSRTC website.

