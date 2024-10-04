ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC introduces new city bus from Duvvada railway station to Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 04, 2024 05:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The bus receiving positive feedback from passengers and we directed the drivers to stop buses at the shelter at Duvvada to avoid inconvenience to passengers, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The APS RTC has introduced a new route bus no. 111 from Duvvada railway station to Tagarapuvalasa, about 20 days ago. The service is said to be getting encouraging response from passengers.

This bus will be operated for nine trips, starting from 7.15 a.m. to 7.35 p.m. The most popular bus on this route is 38 Y which operates from Duvvada railway station to RTC Complex (Dwaraka Bus Station complex) with an average frequency of 15 to 20 minutes. The first bus leaves from Duvvada at 4.50 a.m. and the last one at 8.30 p.m., according to P. Srinivas, Assistant Manager, Kurmannapalem Depot.

Route no. 311 from Duvvada railway station to Scindia operates from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. A few trips are operated from Duvvada to Simhachalam and Duvvada to Simhachalam Hilltop (55 Y) and Duvvada to Pendurthi (55 P).

“We have also received complaints from passengers and from the Duvvada Railway Users Association(DRUA). We are trying to educate our drivers to stop the buses at the bus shelter at Duvvada to avoid inconvenience to passengers boarding the buses with their luggage,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu, when his attention was drawn to the issue.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Satyanarayana visited Duvvada recently and issued instruction to drivers in this regard, DRUA secretary K. Eswar said.

