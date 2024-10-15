APSRTC announces special package tours to Sabarimala from Vsakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC will operate special tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Sabarimala for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees. Sabarimala special buses, being operated by Visakhapatnam Region of RTC since 2003, have been drawing very good patronage over the years, according to District Public Transport Officer A. Appalaraju.

This year also special 5, 6, and 7-day tour packages would be operated to Sabarimala with a little variation in the coverage of some temples en route. The trips are tailor-made to meet the requirements of devotees based on the temples they opt to visit.

Package tours

The five-day yatra covers Vijayawada, Melmaruvatur, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the up trip and Sripuram, Kanipakam, Tirupati and Vijayawada in the return trip. The fare per head is ₹6,600 (Super Luxury) and ₹6,600 (Ultra Deluxe) and ₹8,500 (Indra).

The six-day yatra allows darshan to pilgrims at Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the up trip and in the down trip at Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Vijayawada and Annavaram temples. The fares are: ₹7,000 (Super Luxury), ₹7,000 (Ultra Deluxe) and ₹9,000 (Indra).

Those opting for 7-day tours can have darshan at Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the up trip and Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Vijayawada, Dwarapudi and Annavaram in the down trip. The fare is fixed at ₹7,600 (Super Luxury), ₹7,600 (Ultra Deluxe) and ₹10,000 (Indra).

Details can be had on the mobile numbers: 9052227083 or Visakhapatnam Depot Manager 9959225594; Assistant Traffic Manager, Dwaraka Bus Station, Vizag 9100109731 or Coordinator PVN Rao on 7382914219.

The buses will be driven by expert drivers, who are familiar with the route and have experience in providing service to Ayyappa devotees. The special packages have been formulated to not only attract devotees from Visakhapatnam region but also from Nowrangpur, Koraput and Jeypore in neighbouring Odisha State, Mr. Appalaraju said in a statement.

