APSP constable booked on the charge of cheating a widow in Anakapalli district

April 06, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The K.D Peta police registered cheating case against an APSP constable for allegedly cheating a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage in Anakapalli district. As per the police, A. Balaraju, an APSP constable from Golugonda mandal, had cheated the woman from the same village. After the death of the woman’s husband, Balaraju allegedly had a relationship with the woman, who happens to be his distant relative. Police said that the woman lodged a complaint that Balaraju has now refusing to marry her. Further investigation is on.

