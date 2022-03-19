APSERMC Vice-Chairperson takes stock of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ works in Visakhapatnam district

March 19, 2022 18:11 IST

‘MEOs play a crucial role in bridging gap between parents and teachers’

Vice-Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) A. Vijaya Sarada Reddy conducted a review meet with the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), Samagra Siksha officials, Kasturiba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Principals, at ZP Conference hall here on Saturday. She reviewed progress ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme works in the schools in the district.

Speaking to the officials, Ms. Vijaya Sarada Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced the scheme to improve standards in the schools and provide quality education. Apart from providing ‘Amma Vodi’, a financial assistance to the help the parents, the government is also providing clothes and proper food to the students. She said that the education is being imparted in a modern manner in English medium, so that students can excel in competitive exams and stand anywhere in the world. She said that in education system, MEOs play a crucial role in bridging gap between parents and teachers.

Advertising

Advertising

Committee members C.A.V. Prasad, B. Eswarayya, V. Narayana Reddy and others were present.