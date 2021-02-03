APSERMC members detect flaws at a corporate college

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 February 2021

‘The institution is not implementing G.O. 57, which regulates fee collection’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission(APSERMC) visited a corporate junior college in CBM Compound area on Tuesday and found a number of issues in the institution.

Speaking to The Hindu, APSERMC member V. Narayana Reddy said that the institution was primarily not following and implementing G.O. 57, which regulates the fee collection.

According to the G.O., all institutions are supposed to give a concession of 30% on fees and collect only 70% of the tuition fees, keeping COVID pandemic in view. But in this case, they were collecting full fees ranging from ₹90,000 to ₹1.3 lakh, including fees for library, computer labs and playground, without having or providing any of these facilities, said Prof. Reddy.

‘Washrooms not clean’

The APSERMC members also said that no drinking was provided to the students and the washrooms were not cleaned and not hygienic.

“Most importantly, 105 students were accommodated in a class of 30 students. The COVID protocols of social distancing was not being maintained and we are proceeding for criminal case against the institution,” said Prof. Reddy.

“The Commission, which has already toured Vijayawada and Tirupati, will soon submit a report to the government for action against a number of institutions. Already we have banned close to 75 errant institutions,” he said. Speaking about a major private school in the CBM Compound area, he said that the school management had refused to accept and implement G.O. 57 and the commission was submitting a report to the State government. “We will also write to the CBSE Board recommending the cancellation of the affiliation,” he said.

‘Parents to blame’

APSERMC member C.A.V. Prasad said that parents are to be blamed as they do not come forward to protest against the injustice. “Moreover, they force their wards to join such corporate schools and colleges, with the intention of making them engineers and doctors, without caring to understand the children’s wishes and inclination,” he said. “Schools are meant for holistic development and this is not being followed by most of them,” said Dr. Prasad.