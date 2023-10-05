A.P.’s tribal village gets school, teacher appointed

October 05, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A teacher was appointed and a new school was inaugurated at Losingi of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district on October 4, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the traibal residents of the hilltop village.

Mandal Education Officers P. John Prasad and P. Jagga Rao inaugurated the school building. They urged the villagers to enrol all the children in the age group of 5 and 14 years in the school, adding that students would be provided uniforms, books, school bags, shoes and mid-day meals.

The tribal residents of Peda Garuvu, Patha Losingi and Kotha Losingi villages of Arla panchayat in Rolugunta mandal constructed a shed on their own, and have been demanding an appointment of a teacher for the school since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of a school on the hilltop village, children were forced to trek the hill to reach their school at the school at YB Patnam. Of the 26 students enrolled in the school at YB Patnam, 13 children are from Losingi.

One of the two teachers of YB Patnam school has been deputed to the school at Losingi.

CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao, teachers Y. Nagu and Y. Narasimha Murthy and elders of the village were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT