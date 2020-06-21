Appughar cluster an area of concern for officials

With 54 COVID-19 cases being reported from Appughar cluster containment zone,the health officials are on their toes here. This cluster has recorded maximum number of positives cases from one single cluster in the district.

On June 13, a tea seller and two more members of his family tested positive from Appughar area. On June 16, 13 more persons tested positive and on June 18, 18 more cases were reported from this colony. Again in the last two days, 20 cases were reported taking the tally to 54, said Zonal Commissioner Srinivasa Rao.

Household survey

By the night of June 20, out of 207 active cases from the district, 54 cases, almost 26% of the total cases, belong from this cluster.

Health department along with ASHA workers, ANMs, ward volunteers are conducting household survey to make sure that all symptomatic persons area tested. Following the instructions from the district administration, all high- risk category persons like those above 60 years with and without health issues, persons with long term health issues and pregnant woman are being identified.

Health workers have been informed to create awareness about the Dos and Don’ts in the wake of COVID-19 spike.

“Due to the huge population and congested lanes, there was an outbreak. A large number of results are still awaited. There could be increase in cases,” said a health official.