APPSC Group-I examination registers 68% attendance in Visakhapatnam

January 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 11,559 candidates out of 16,935, which is about 68.24% attended the APPSC Group – I screening test which was conducted here on Sunday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the examination was conducted in a peaceful manner and there were no untoward incidents. He said that 42 officials were appointed as liaison officers to coordinate in the smooth conduct of the examination. APPSC Member Sony Wood inspected the strongroom at the Collectorate and a few examination centres. District revenue officer (DRO) S. Srinivasa Murthy, who is coordinator for the examinations, visited a few examination centres. Helpdesks were arranged at the bus station and railway station.