Apprentice training certificates presented to students in Visakhapatnam

The first batch of students, who completed one-year apprenticeship in Sankar Foundation under the Skill India programme of the Union Ministry of Skill India and Entrepreneurship in the field of Multipurpose Health Worker under technical vocational apprenticeship training scheme, were presented the Certificate of Proficiency by K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO of Sankar Foundation..

Congratulating the students, Ms. Manimala said they were eligible for employment in the Sankar Foundation Super Specialty Eye Hospital. She said that the students were well trained in operation theatres, outpatient Department and clinical wards during their training programme at the hospital. She mentioned that the training would enhance the technical skills of the apprentices and enable them to get employment opportunities in their respective areas.

The Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), Vijayawada, the implementing authority for the State of Andhra Pradesh, has issued the certificates to the students.

Sankar Foundation has been recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/ Directorate General of Training, Govt of India to engage Technicians (Vocational) apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961, (amended in 1973, 1986 & 2019).

K. Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison), G. Subhashini, Senior Manager (HR), Sridevi, AGM (Finance), and N. Devi, Nursing in charge, were among those present.