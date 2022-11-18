APPPA officers visit naval school at ENC

November 18, 2022 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officers from the 48th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) course at INS Vishwakarma, a training school for Naval Architect Officers and Hull Artificer of the Indian Navy, in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Officers from the 48th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) course visited INS Vishwakarma, a training school for Naval Architect Officers and Hull Artificer of the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

They were apprised about various facets of the Indian Navy’s training facilities on naval architecture and hull maintenance in the unit.

All the 43 officers were imparted a live demonstration at the Damage Control Training Facility at the unit which gave them a real-time experience of damage control onboard ships in case of any untoward situation.

A few officers also underwent wet drill damage control session and undertook emergency repairs to damaged underwater hull at the simulator.

On completion of the training session, they interacted with unit personnel and shared professional experiences.

