Appointment letters given to lifeguards in Visakhapatnam

November 26, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Chiarman Y.V. Subba Reddy seen with the Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner Raja Babu, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, CP Ch, Srikanth, MLA Adeep Raj and others at the programme where appointment letters were given to 38 community guards in viskahapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Chairman of TTD and YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subbareddy on Saturday gave away appointment letters to 38 lifeguards or community guards who were recently selected by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The life guards will be now officially deployed along the beach stretches from Bheemunipatnam to Yarada including Rushikonda, R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem and others.

Speaking during the programme held at Beach Road, Mr. Subbareddy stressed the need for having life guards at beaches in Visakhapatnam, which were visited by several people. In view of visitors’ safety, officials from GVMC, Police, in coordination with the National Institute of Water Sports, Goa, have selected good swimmers after several tests, he said. He said that proper lighting will be ensured at the beaches till 11 p.m.. He said that greenery and water fountains will be developed along the stretch.

A demo of robotic equipment was also displayed during the programme.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, Commissioner of Police, Ch Srikanth, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.

