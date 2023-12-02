Appoint valet drivers to drop customers at home, Visakhapatnam police tell ownes of bars and pubs

December 02, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated December 03, 2023 12:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the city traffic police conducted a meeting with the managements of around 180 bars and pubs here on Saturday over the issue of road accidents in Visakhapatnam.

Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao attended the event as the chief guest and spoke with the owners. He urged the bar, pub and club representatives to appoint valet drivers to drop their customers at their homes in their own vehicle and not to allow drunken driving.

The ADCP informed the owners that of the total road accidents and injury cases reported in a year, about one-third of accident cases are due to drunken driving of either victims or the accused. He appealed them to support city police’s initiatives to control road accidents.

The traffic police have also shown CCTV footage of several road accidents occurred at various parts of the city due to drunken driving.

ACP Zone I (Traffic) John Manohar, Traffic Inspectors Suri Naidu and Ammi Naidu, and others were present.

