Appoint student safety committees, district officials direct school managements in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the district administration said that every school should have a student safety committee headed by the headmaster/principal involving teachers and students. The committee should ensure safety and security of the students and check various aspects including road safety, fire safety, child abuse and seasonal diseases.

Post the auto-rickshaw accident near Sangam-Sarat Junction on November 22, the Education Department has organised a meeting with managements of all private schools here to discuss about the safety of school students.

Speaking to the management members on Friday, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna stressed the need to ensure safety of children and create a child-friendly environment in the schools. He also warned of initiating strict actions if the schools were found to be negligent in safeguarding them.

He said that the school safety committees should check how each and every student is arriving to the school. “Whether they are coming on foot, by auto-rickshaw, by school bus or even if their parents drop at the school. The school should know about it and check their arrival and departure. Right from leaving home to school and reaching back in the evening, it is the responsibility of the managements to take care of them,” he said.

He said that if the school managements come to know that their students are coming to school in overcrowded auto-rickshaws, they must inform parents about it and ask them to stop.

Another aspect, the Collector stressed was regarding the ‘child abuse’. He said that around six months ago, a child abuse case was reported in the city. He said that such incidents should not recur and it is the responsibility of the managements to take steps.

Apart from organising awareness programmes on ‘Good Touch – Bad Touch’, he advised the managements to check the history of drivers, attenders, security and cleaners working in the schools before hiring them. He said that students must be aware of the steps to be taken in case of such incidents and students must be also taught to be self-vigilant, he said. The Collector also warned the management members of cancelling the school licences if such incidents occur in the school premises.

Citing the case of a student from West Bengal, who allegedly died after falling from terrace of college hostel building a few months ago, the Collector asked the school managements to ensure their boundary walls are of good height or have iron grills to mitigate such incidents.

He also asked the managements to maintain dengue kits in the schools and also ensure good hygiene.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that the school managements should ensure the bus driver age is not more than 60 and the vehicle is less than 15 years old. He said that though there is a strict norm that the managements should conduct medical tests to the drivers for every month, very few implement them.

Authorities from the Fire Department stated that most of the school managements are compromising on the fire safety in the schools and are not even maintaining 50% of the equipment. They also said that inspections will be organised soon.

Officials from the Medical and Health Department suggested the managements to maintain a dedicated sickroom for the students and a first-aid kit.

Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao, District Educational Officer N. Chandrakala and others were present.

