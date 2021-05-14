Appoint nodal officers for oxygen and bed management at COVID hospitals: Health Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 May 2021 23:23 IST

‘Doctors and nurses should boost the morale of patients’

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has directed doctors to work with dedication to provide better services to COVID-19 patients.

The Health Minister held a review meet along with district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Special Officer G. Sai Prasad, Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu and medical officers at the KGH on Friday.

He said that a nodal officer each should be appointed for oxygen and bed management at the COVID hospitals. The doctors and nurses should keep a check on the health of patients and boost their morale. He directed KGH Superintendent Mythili to monitor the work of the doctors and staff through CC cameras. Measures should be taken to ensure that oxygen was not wasted, he said.

Mr. Kannababu suggested to the Joint Collector to talk to the GVMC Commissioner and increase the number of sheds at the crematorium. It should be ensured that relatives do not face problems in performing the last rites of their near and dear ones, he added.

Later speaking to the media, the Health Minister said that there were a total of 840 beds in KGH and 1,500 staff. The hospital requires 18 tonnes of oxygen and added that measures would be taken to increase the platforms at the crematorium.