Apply for vehicle pass in case of emergency, say police

District police said that people who need to travel to other places in the district or other States in emergency situations can get permission from the police office. In a note released on Monday, the rural police said that they would be giving a Emergency Vehicle Pass/Temporary Vehicle Pass to the citizens who need to travel to other places in situations like health emergency, death of close relations, service oriented and others.

“People can apply giving details like name, phone number, aadhaar number, their residence (police station limits), people who need to travel, driver name, vehicle number, driving route, destination, reason for going, number of days for permission. Police will verify the application and permit if the reason is valid,” said the officials.

Citizens can apply for permission on the police WhatsApp number 9505200100 or e-mail id – commandcontrolvspr@gmail.com. They can contact landline number 0891-2791186 for more details.