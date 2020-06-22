Visakhapatnam

Applications sought from School Assistants for lecturer posts

Applications have been sought from eligible School Assistants working in the government and the Zilla Parishad Schools in the district for the lecturer posts, which are vacant at IASE, CTE and DIET, due to court cases, on ‘deputation basis’, for the academic year 2020-21.

The notification inviting applications has been issued on June 20. Filled-in applications have to be submitted to the respective Principals between June 25 and 30, according to DEO B. Lingeswara Reddy.

The application proforma, vacancy position and other details can be had from the DEO’s office or the website deovsp.net

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 11:17:42 PM |

