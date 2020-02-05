Applications invited for regularisation of plots

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) is inviting applications from the eligible owners and companies for regularisation of unauthorised plots and layouts under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS). The scheme is applicable to unauthorised layouts and plots that were registered before August 31, 2019.

At an awareness programme for technical surveyors at the VMRDA office on Wednesday, VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said the government has issued G.O. 10 on January 8 for regularisation of the unauthorised plots and layouts under the LRS.

He said unauthorised plots and layouts in panchyats under the purview of the VMRDA are also eligible for the scheme.

The applications need to be submitted by paying at least 50% of the penalisation fee, along with online application.

The scheme will remain open for 90 days from the date of issue of the notification.

The applicants need to upload copies of the site and layout plans, self attested copy of sale deed, latest EC, land conversion certificate, indemnity bond, road widening undertaking and other relevant documents along with the application.

VMRDA Additional Commissioner Manazir Jeelani and Chief Urban Planner Suresh were present at the meeting.