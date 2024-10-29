ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for MA in Pali and Buddhist Studies

Published - October 29, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Online cource offered jointly by Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Colombo, Sri Lanka

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University has issued the notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission into an entrance-test-free two-year online-mode MA programme in Pali and Buddhist Studies, offered jointly by Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the Academic Year 2024-25.

This programme is an outcome of NEP-2020 reforms implementation scheme at Andhra University.

Details can be obtained www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in The last date for submitting the applications is November 6. The registration fee is ₹500. Any graduate from a UGC-recognised university is eligible. Details can be obtained over S.W. Nimali Thakshila, coordinator at 9701342985.

