The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University has issued the notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission into an entrance-test-free two-year online-mode MA programme in Pali and Buddhist Studies, offered jointly by Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the Academic Year 2024-25.

This programme is an outcome of NEP-2020 reforms implementation scheme at Andhra University.

Details can be obtained www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in The last date for submitting the applications is November 6. The registration fee is ₹500. Any graduate from a UGC-recognised university is eligible. Details can be obtained over S.W. Nimali Thakshila, coordinator at 9701342985.

