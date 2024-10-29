GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for MA in Pali and Buddhist Studies

Online cource offered jointly by Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Published - October 29, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University has issued the notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission into an entrance-test-free two-year online-mode MA programme in Pali and Buddhist Studies, offered jointly by Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the Academic Year 2024-25.

This programme is an outcome of NEP-2020 reforms implementation scheme at Andhra University.

Details can be obtained www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in The last date for submitting the applications is November 6. The registration fee is ₹500. Any graduate from a UGC-recognised university is eligible. Details can be obtained over S.W. Nimali Thakshila, coordinator at 9701342985.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.