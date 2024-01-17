Applications invited for jobs at Govt. mental hospital

January 17, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care, K.V Rami Reddy, informed that applications are invited for seven contract posts for which recruitment shall be made on merit basis and the rule of reservation, for a period of one year. The candidates can submit the online application through the website https//visakhapatnam.nic.in before January 20. The posts include one senior resident, two child psychologists, one psycho-social worker, one speech therapist, one occupational therapist and one special educator, he added.

Job Mela

On the other hand, there will be a job mela at the district employment office at Kancharapalem here on January 19. Private companies of finance, automotive, banking, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies will hire the eligible candidates through proper scrutiny of the applicants at the mela, which will begin at 10 am, according to the district employment officer (technical) K. Santhi in an official release here on Wednesday.

