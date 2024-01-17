GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for jobs at Govt. mental hospital

January 17, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care, K.V Rami Reddy, informed that applications are invited for seven contract posts for which recruitment shall be made on merit basis and the rule of reservation, for a period of one year. The candidates can submit the online application through the website https//visakhapatnam.nic.in before January 20. The posts include one senior resident, two child psychologists, one psycho-social worker, one speech therapist, one occupational therapist and one special educator, he added.

Job Mela

On the other hand, there will be a job mela at the district employment office at Kancharapalem here on January 19. Private companies of finance, automotive, banking, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies will hire the eligible candidates through proper scrutiny of the applicants at the mela, which will begin at 10 am, according to the district employment officer (technical) K. Santhi in an official release here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.