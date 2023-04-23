ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Visakhapatnam

April 23, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India, formerly known as ALEAP, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) will conduct an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) training for 25 aspiring entrepreneurs, who are interested in starting their enterprises in the garment industry.

The programme includes overview of entrepreneurship, basic business accounting, business management, business plan, digital and e-commerce marketing skills, access to finance, and information about government schemes, statutory compliance, technology transfer and other soft skills, according to A. Ajay Babu, Director-Projects.

Interested candidates (women and men), who aspire to become entrepreneurs, can submit their applications at ALEAP office at Seethammadhara (Opp. LIC Office), Visakhapatnam. More details can be had by contacting Ms. Sneha on the mobile no. 6301441183.

