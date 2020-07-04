Applications invited for admission into Model Schools

The District Education Department is inviting applications from interested students to join Class VI in the Adarsh Schools (Model Schools) for the academic year 2020-21. Applications for the five Adarsh Schools – Tegada (Kasimkota mandal), Patipalle (Munagapaka), Manchala (Cheedikada), Marupaka (Ravikamatham) and Vemulapudi(Narsipatnam) will be taken online.
The admissions would be chosen through lottery process following reservation rules. English is the medium of instruction and students need not pay any fee, said District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy.
Explaining the eligibility criteria for the schools, the DEO said that OC/BC students should have born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2010. Similarly, SC/ST students should have born between September 1, 2006 and August 31, 2010. They should have studied in government schools during the academic year 2018-19 and 2019-20. They should have passed Class V.
Interested can apply in www.cse.ap.gov.in/apms.ap.gov.in by paying the application fee through online between July 6, 2020 to July 25, 2020. For O.C/B.Cs, the application fee is ₹100 and for SC/ST, the fee is ₹50. For more information, interested can also contact Principals of the schools, Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and also the Education Department office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath