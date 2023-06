June 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Government Girls High School for Visually Challenged at Sagarnagar here has invited applications for admissions for 2023-24 academic year, according to the Principal M. Maheswara Reddy in a release. The admissions will be for the Classes I to X. Details can be obtained over phone numbers 9014456753 and 9182471007.