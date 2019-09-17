APPGECET final phase counselling from today

The certificate verification and final phase of counselling of the GATE/GPAT/APPGECET-2019 will begin from Tuesday (September 17), APPGECET Convenor P.S. Avadhani has said.

Certification verification

The certificate verification can be done at five helpline centres across the state. The helpline centres are A.U. Helpline Centre, near School of Distance Education; S.V.U. Helpline Centre, S.V University in Tirupati; JNTUA Helpline Centre, JNTU in Anantapur; JNTUK Helpline Centre, JNTU, Kakinada and A.N.U. Helpline Centre, Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur—from 9 a.m., a release quoted Mr. Avadhani as saying on Monday.

“Candidates who have already completed their certificate verification during the previous phases of counselling need not do it again. They can exercise their option from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Allotment of seats will be done after 6 p.m. on September 20,” he added.