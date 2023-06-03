HamberMenu
APPGCET-2023 to be held at 35 centres in Andhra Pradesh and one in Hyderabad for five days from June 6

Test to be held in three sessions daily, hall tickets can be downloaded from website

June 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 36 centres, one in Hyderabad and the rest in Andhra Pradesh, were allocated for the conduct of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) scheduled to be held from June 6 to 10, said Convener of APPGCET 2023, Ch.V.V.S. Bhaskar Reddy.

In a release on Saturday, Prof. Bhaskar Reddy said that the examinations would be conducted in three sessions daily — Session-I 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m., Session-II 1.00 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Session-III 4.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.). The candidates are advised to visit the website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ APPGCET2023 to download the hall tickets and updates related to CET, he said.

The candidates must show the hall ticket and an original ID proof at the entrance of the centre and also in the examination hall. They will not be allowed into the examination hall if they are late by even one minute after the prescribed schedule. Carrying of calculators, mathematical/log tables, pagers, cell phones, watches (all types), large spectacles and any other electronic gadgets and loose sheets of paper into the examination hall is strictly prohibited, he said.

