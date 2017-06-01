APPCB to conduct competitions

Competitions in painting, essay-writing and debate will be held for schoolchildren, under the auspices of the AP Pollution Control Board, in connection with World Environment Day celebrations, at the Public Library on June 3. The painting competitions will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and essay writing competitions will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The competitions will be on the theme ‘Connecting people to nature’. Prizes will be given away to the winners on June 5. Details can be had on the phone no. 0891-2755356 or mobile no. 8897415750 between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.