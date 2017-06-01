APPCB to conduct competitions

Competitions in painting, essay-writing and debate will be held for schoolchildren, under the auspices of the AP Pollution Control Board, in connection with World Environment Day celebrations, at the Public Library on June 3. The painting competitions will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and essay writing competitions will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The competitions will be on the theme ‘Connecting people to nature’. Prizes will be given away to the winners on June 5. Details can be had on the phone no. 0891-2755356 or mobile no. 8897415750 between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor