APPCB issues notices to GVMC, two others for ‘polluting’ tank

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) issued a notice to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation for not taking preventive measures to stop discharge of sewage into the Akkireddypalem tank in the city.

Taking strong exception to polluting the waterbody, the APPCB in an order also questioned the Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Co Ltd (Visakha Dairy) and Liberty Frozen Foods (P) Ltd over not operating effluent treatment plants properly. They were also suspected to have discharged effluents into the Akkireddypalem village tank. The board officials during the inspection on July 24 observed dead fish in a small pond near Akkireddypalem due to the entry of sewage mixed with the industrial effluent from the Autonagar industrial area

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently reviewed the pollution control measures with the officials of the APPCB and the Department of Environment.

APPCB said if GVMC, Visakha Dairy and Liberty Frozen Foods failed to respond within seven to 15 days, action would be initiated against them under Section 33 (A). The board had issued directions to the GVMC on June 14 on complaints received against it.

An official of APPCB told The Hindu that action was being initiated for the failure of three organisations in preventing pollution of the tank spread over 2.2 acres near Gajuwaka.