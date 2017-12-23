App to monitor locked houses

The holiday season has begun and it will continue till Pongal. This is the period when people will be going out on a holiday trip or visit their relatives and friends in other places and this is also the time when house breakers have a field time.

Going by the crime pattern it is seen that house breakings, robbery and chain snatchings increase during this period.

According to DCP (Crime) Shemushi Bajpai, main concern for the police is house breaking. “To counter this problem we have initiated an App called ‘Locked house monitoring system’. And it can be downloaded from Google Play Store,” she said.

Giving a brief on LHMS, Ms. Bajpai said all one has to do is to download this App in the mobile, tab or laptop and follow the menu-driven procedure.

After downloading the App a person can intimate the police through the App on the date of travel and when they intend to return back to their homes.

The moment the police receive the request, a camera will be fitted at a strategic location in the house and will be connected to the 24/7 control room for round-the-clock monitoring.

The moment some suspicious moment is noticed near the house, the staff in the control room will alert the nearest mobile patrol team and the police station for immediate action.

“Our team will reach the spot within 5 minutes. Due to the LHMS, a house breaking was averted in Chittoor, recently,” said ACP (Crime) Phalguna Rao.

The city police commissionerate has around 37 cameras and another 35 in reserve. But depending on the need and requests, we can enhance the stock, said the ACP.

The LHMS was already initiated by the Visakhapatnam district police earlier this year and it has yielded good results.

But according to Ms. Shemushi Bajpai, more awareness is needed and people utilise this system.

Sumit Bhattacharjee