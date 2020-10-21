Apollo launches Post-COVID Recovery Clinics

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2020 00:56 IST

‘They will help patients deal with effects of infection’

The Apollo Hospitals Group announced the launch of ‘Post-COVID Recovery Clinics’ across the hospital network on Monday.

These clinics will address the needs of the rising number of patients, who have recovered from COVID, but are suffering from mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 50% of COVID patients suffer from problems that include breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pains, vision problems, and memory loss, months after contracting the novel coronavirus. The clinics will be manned by a team of specialists, including neurologists and immunologists, to help patients deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and restore their health.

Sami, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said that these clinics would help patients to get the specialised care they need. The trained clinicians ensure that the patients get the correct treatment and recover completely.

COVID-19 impacts almost all the vital organs in the body. Apart from acute events like stroke and myocardial infarction, chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension are part of the post-COVID syndrome. A number of sudden deaths in post-COVID patients have been reported and most of these were attributed to acute cardiac events.

He explained that while long-term problems were common among patients who have been hospitalised, even patients who had recovered from a mild case could suffer from the prolonged effects of the virus. Some of the long-term effects may be severe and disabling in nature. The specialised clinic would enable monitoring of symptoms on an ongoing basis and deliver timely medical attention.

The clinics were being initially launched in Apollo hospitals treating COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Delhi, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The clinics would be manned by a dedicated team consisting of a family physician, assisted by a nurse.

For appointments, one can visit Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, either at Health City and Ramnagar, or call: 0891-2867777/2727272.