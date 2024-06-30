APL season three begins on a grand note at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam

The third season of Andhra Premier League (APL) began on a grand note at the scenic Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium at PM Palem, here on Sunday.

The programme was graced by Minister for Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MPs M. Sribharat, Kesineni Chinni, District Collector Mayur Ashok, Visakhapatnam North MLA and member of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju. Members of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, S.R. Gopinath Reddy and apex council members also attended.

Speaking during the occasion, Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy said that the APL has turned out to be a great platform for the youth to showcase their cricket talent. He said that budding cricketers were identified from the grass-root level and they were being nurtured and provided an opportunity. Stating that the State government was giving priority to sports, the Minister added that the government would put efforts to identify youth from various backward areas who have got talent in various sporting disciplines and groom them.

ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that for the first time, the APL has organised a programme named ‘APL Rising Stars’ to select players who do not belong to any cricket body. He said that over 3,000 youth participated enthusiastically, out of which seven were selected. Now, those seven players are representing themselves in all these APL teams, he said. He also remembered that players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sk. Rasheed and many others have showcased their talent and were achieving great heights.

The first match was held between Rayalaseema Kings and Coastal Riders. Coastal Riders, who batted first, put up a total of 149 for the loss of seven wickets. The Coastal Riders captain, Sk. Rasheed top-scored with a brilliant unbeaten 87 off 57 balls. The Rayalaseema Kings are yet to chase the set target.

Featuring six teams, the APL will have 19 matches, and 120 players competing from June 30 to July 13. The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the group stage, with all the matches scheduled at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium. The entry for all the matches is completely free. All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First.

