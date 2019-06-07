APIIC urged to set up industrial park in Araku

Araku MLA-elect Chetti Palguna on Thursday asked Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to set up an industrial park in his constituency.
Agency development
Stating that establishment of an industrial park and some good hotels would boost the development of the tribal constituency, Mr. Palguna urged APIIC Chief General Manager M. Siva S. Reddy to promote agro-based industries in the tribal pockets of the district.
Mr. Reddy responded positively, saying that they would consider the proposal if investors showed interest to start projects in Araku.
Mr. Palguna was accompanied by investors Venkat Reddy and Srinivas Reddy.
