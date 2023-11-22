APFSL team collects evidence from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on November 19th fire incident

November 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A team of Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) visited Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Wednesday to collect evidence on the fire incident, which was happened on November 19th night.

The regional laboratory team in Visakhapatnam collected samples like boat wreckage and LPG cylinders from the water with the help of local fishermen and police.

One of the team members, who was seen at the harbour on Wednesday, told The Hindu, “It may take at least a month to submit our report to the government. Sometimes, it can be more than a month. In general, hydrocarbons are critical in case of fire hazard. In this particular boat accident, there was no point in checking for hydrocarbon as boats are naturally diesel fuelled. However, we need to study the evidence we collected from this incident spot.”

APFSL is one of the departments of AP Home Ministry. It scientifically analyses evidence collected from crime scenes, suspects and victims. They can analyse anything from DNA or fingerprints to human remains or suspicious substances.