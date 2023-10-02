APEPDCL working towards timely completion of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme projects, says CMD in Visakhapatnam

October 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is aiming for the timely completion of the projects launched under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, chairman and managing director of APEPDCL I. Prudhvitej said three main initiatives have been lined up. Currently, the Discom was focussed on the smart-meter scheme. “We are installing smart meters for industrial units, commercial ventures and government offices. We have about eight lakhsuch consumers spread across the 11 districts that fall under APEPDCL,” he said.

According to him, smart meters are being installed to better energy audit and curb power theft. “All smart meters will be integrated with the IT cell of the Discom, and every kilowatt of power used will be recorded in the central server. We will do away with the manual reading and payment method,” he said.

Allaying the fears around the smart meter, he said it would function much like the prepaid phone services. Based on the earlier usage, a customer can pay in advance, and the Discom will provide an app for the consumer to understand how much power has been used and the balance amount. Once the balance nears zero, they can recharge again. “Moreover, we will not disconnect at odd hours; there will be some leeway for the recharge time,” said Mr. Prudhvitej.

The Union government has given about 93 months for the installation of smart meters in every household and the total project cost is around ₹1,034 crore. After the initial phase, the meters will be installed for high-paying consumers and then for the remaining consumers. In total, the Discom has around 70 lakh domestic consumers.

Three-phase connections

The next initiative is the feeder segregation, wherein the Discom is planning to supply electricity in three-phase connections to rural households round the clock.

“As of now, there is only single-phase connections in rural areas, and we intend to enhance it to three phase... We will continue with the nine-hour free power for agriculture. For this we are installing 922 new feeders, and every substation will have a new feeder... The project cost is around ₹1,250 crore, and it will be completed within 24 months,” said the APEPDCL CMD.

UG cabling in Vizag

The third initiative under the RDSS is the laying of underground power cables in Visakhapatnam. The project cost is around ₹1,165 crore, of which 60% will be borne by the Union government and the rest by the Discom.

Around 1,000 km of cables will be laid, covering the areas under zone II and zone III. Localities such as Muralinagar and Madhavadhara will be covered in zone II and Madhurawada and PM Palem in zone III.

The tender has been finalised and awarded to Raghava Construction. It is expected to be completed by 2025, said Mr. Prudhvitej.