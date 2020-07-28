APEPDCL staff undergo screening tests

Screening tests for COVID-19 were organised for the officers and employees of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) by the discom with the help of the authorities of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the corporate office here.

The tests were conducted under the guidance of Director (Operations) of APEPDCL B. Ramesh Prasad, on Monday and Tuesday. Chairman and Managing Director of EPDCL Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that samples were collected from employees of all wings with the help of expert medical staff.

She said that masks and sanitisers were already distributed to the employees and spraying of disinfectant around the office premises was already done to check the spread of the virus. She complimented the GVMC authorities for taking the initiative to conduct the tests for the EPDCL staff.