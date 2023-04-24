APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam registers record energy consumption of over 92 million units on April 17

April 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Visakhapatnam

People under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) have consumed a record of 92.182 million units on April 17, so far.

APEDCL in Visakhapatnam supplies power to 69.5 lakh consumers in five erstwhile coastal districts - Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari.

Officials said that there were many reasons for the huge increase in power consumption, but the increase in the number of consumers is one of them. Average power consumption in April was around 75 million units under the distribution company, but it was gradually increasing proportionally with the increasing number of consumers, said an APEPDCL official.

For example, the number of consumers in Visakhapatnam district in 2018-19 was 13.39 lakh and power consumption was around 66 million units. Currently, there are 17.45 lakh consumers and the maximum power consumption crossed 90 million units. So, there has been an increase of 4.06 lakh (almost 20%) consumers in the last four years. More than 24 million units of power consumption increased compared to 2018.

Power consumption depends not only on consumers, but also on weather conditions and other factors. In APEPDCL, the highest electricity consumption in April 2022 was recorded on April 1 (82.944 million units), while this year it was 92.182 million units on April 17. Whenever it rains in summer, the consumption decreases. In May, the consumption could cross 100 million units if the temperature conditions, especially the humid weather, become unbearable, an APEPDCL official said.

‘Rapid growth of cities’

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), said that after bifurcation of the State, electricity consumption was recorded at 248 million units, the highest, so far.

“Despite high power consumption, the government is able to provide uninterrupted power supply to around 1.94 crore consumers in the State. One of the main factors for the increase in the number of consumers is due to rapid growth in cities like Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Vijayanand.

As far as power load is concerned, the maximum demand in the State so far is 12,500 MW and 4,332 MW within APEPDCL limits.

“We calculate consumption in million units and load demand in mega watts. Barring some minor technical issues, there will be no issue of emergency load relief (officially announced power cuts) so far in the State,” said a technical official from APEPDCL.