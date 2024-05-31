APEPDCL en route to providing 24-hour three-phase power supply to 11.7 lakh rural households by 2025

Come 2025, about 11.7 lakh electricity consumers in the North Coastal districts under the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) will have a 24-hour three-phase power supply if necessary infrastructure works are completed as per schedule.

Following the proven model of a Discom in Gujarat, the EPDCL identified 922 feeders to segregate a total of 13,69,150 electricity connections (2,01,964 agricultural and 11,67,456 non-agricultural). A feeder is a conductor or transmission line that transmits electricity from a generating station or substation to distribution points (villages, streets, service points).

The estimated investment in this project is ₹1,244 crore. While the EPDCL bears 40 percent of the investment, the remaining 60 percent will take from Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a five-year ₹3,03,758 crore project launched in July 2021 to improve the quality, reliability, and affordability of power supply to consumers across the country.

“We have so far completed the works of 133 out of the total 922 feeders. The remaining will be completed in 9-10 months. Once this work is completed, rural areas will get 24-hour three-phase electricity,”APEPDCL CMD Pridhvi Tej Immadi told The Hindu.

“Three-phase power is required for setting up industries, commercial establishments and malls. This way, the infrastructure, living and economic conditions of the rural people can be bettered. Employment generation is also possible with this move,” he added.

Currently, three-phase electricity is provided only during the nine hours of free power supply to agricultural connections. It can efficiently distribute large amounts of power at high voltages with reduced system losses, whereas single-phase power can cause an imbalance by increasing distribution losses and shortening the lifetime of equipment, said another EPDCL officer who handles this project.