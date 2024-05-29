APEPDCL Chairman inspects electrification works in tribal hamlets of ASR district

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director, Prudhvi Tej Immadi, inspected the ongoing electrification works at the tribal hamlets under the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, according to a release here on Wednesday.

During his inspection, Mr. Immadi was informed that in the Paderu division, 14,372 households under the ‘Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups’ (PVTGs) and non-PVGT category areas were electrified as of May 28 (Tuesday), while 6,703 households are yet to be electrified.

He covered areas like the Paderu and Araku electrical sub-divisions of the Visakhapatnam Operational Circle of the DISCOM. He also visited the Thotalagondi hamlet where he inspected the decentralised distribution generation of the solar plant, which electrifies 15 houses.

Visakhapatnam Circle superintending engineer L. Mahendranath accompanied him.