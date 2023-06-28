ADVERTISEMENT

APEITA evaluating process of grounding 65 IT companies in Andhra Pradesh, says GM

June 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

These companies are ready to invest ₹28,000 crores in the State with a promise of generating employment to 1 lakh people, says V. Sreedhar Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Electronics & Information Technology Agency (APEITA) General Manager V. Sreedhar Reddy has said that their agency is evaluating the process of grounding 65 IT companies signed with the State government during the Global Investors Summit held in the city in March 2023.

Addressing the media on June 28 (Wednesday), Mr. Sreedhar said that the 65 companies were ready to invest ₹28,000 crores in the State with a promise of generating employment to 1 lakh people. “There are companies from different parts of the world including London, Australia and the U.S. We are in the process of evaluating their detailed project reports,” Mr. Sreedhar said.

He said that an awareness campaign and a job fair would be organised at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in the city on July 21 and 22. This is to help the students to understand their skills and the opportunities available. The APEITA will take the support of V Info Technologies to organise the programmes, he said, adding that more than 2,500 students from 50 colleges across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh would take part in the programmes.

