Apartment associations stop entry of outsiders into premises

With the number of COVID-19 cases spiking in the State gradually, a number of apartment committees have stopped entry of outsiders into their premises.

Associations of several apartments have also appealed their residents not to avail services of maids and washermen.

They also made it mandatory for residents to wash hands before entering their flats.JR Nagar Resident Welfare Association president K.S.R Murthy said that they framed a set of guidelines of Dos and Don’ts during this lockdown period.

“Initially, we have stopped meetings and gatherings to discuss any issue. We are using phones and messages to pass circulars. We have also appealed our residents to see if it is possible to stop having maids and washermen during this period and to manage that work by their own,” he said.

Several apartments in Visalakshi Nagar and MVP Colony have attached boards right in front of their gates that outsiders should come to the apartment only in case of emergency. Among them, a few have been asked to wash hands for which they have arranged water in drums.

G Anitha, resident of an apartment at Madhurwada, said that if there is delivery of some essential commodities, the residents have to go down and take them. But the delivery boy is not allowed inside, she said.

No walks

A few gated communities have asked the residents to stop sending their children to the play arena and also not to come for morning or evening walks in the lawn.