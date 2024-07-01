ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Women’s Commission seeks report on ‘stripped woman’ incident under Home Minister’s Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district

Published - July 01, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Anakapalli/Vijayawada

The Commission Chairperson urges the government to take action to prevent crime against women

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of A.P. State Women’s Commission Gajjala Venkatalakshmi on Monday inquired about the action taken in the incident where some people, including women, allegedly stripped another woman and attacked her, under ​​Kotavuratla Police Station limits under Payakaraopeta Assembly segment of the district.

According to the official release, Ms. Lakshmi wrote to the Anakapalli Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the actions taken by the department so far to the Commission.

The Commission has also asked the State government to take appropriate measures to prevent crime against women in particular.

Meanwhile, the Kotavuratla police said that they have registered a case and a counter case relating to the incident, and are investigating.

Payakaraopeta MLA is V. Anitha, who holds State Home Minister portfolio.

