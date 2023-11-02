A.P. train accident survivor recounts harrowing experience

November 02, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scores of people travel from Vizianagaram district by the 08531/32 Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Palasa train and the 08503/04 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger trains to Visakhapatnam city for work. These trains have been a safe and affordable means of transport for years. The recent train accident near Vizianagaram, however, has now put a question mark on safety.

S. Lakshmi, who shuttles between Alamanda and Visakhapatnam every day, and who was on board the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train on October 29 when it collided with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger, narrated her ordeal.

“The train was going at a slow speed. I heard a deafening sound and before I could realise what was happening, I was flung on to the floor and some other people fell on my right leg. I was in shock and pain. There were passengers, including children, lying all over the floor,” says Ms. Lakshmi, recounting her harrowing experience to this correspondent on Wednesday.

Ms. Lakshmi, a native of Alamanda in Vizianagaram district, has been working as a babysitter for the past few years at the home of a working couple in the city.

While Ms. Lakshmi was fortunate to come out of the accident unscathed, her cousin, K. Ravi, 26, was not so lucky.

“Ravi lived in Godikummu village and worked in the city. That day, we came to the station together but he boarded the train a few coaches behind mine as it would be closer to the exit. After the accident, I went looking for him. He didn’t make it,” Ms. Lakshmi said, tears welling up in her eyes.

“My employer gives me a weekly off on Sunday. But on that fateful day they asked me to come as they had some pressing work. They know that I take the Palasa passenger every day after work. They kept frantically calling me on hearing the news on TV. When I finally spoke to them, they were relieved that I was safe,” she said.

“Neelaveni, another distant relative, who also lives close to our place, works at a construction site in the city. Though it was her rest day, she came to the city on some work and was returning by the same train. She was also thrown off her seat and sustained simple injuries. I have been travelling by this train for the past eight years and this is the first time I have seen such a gory accident,” says Ms. Lakshmi, who was earlier working as an outsourcing worker before taking up work as a babysitter.

“Around 150 people travel from villages surrounding Alamanda everyday for work in the city. The seats were full but luckily, the coach was not overcrowded as it was a Sunday,” she added.