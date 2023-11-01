A.P. train accident | CRS to hold inquiry today, tomorrow

November 01, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Pranjeev Saxena, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Central Circle, will hold a statutory inquiry on the rear collision of Visakhapatnam–Rayagada Passenger with the Visakhapatnam–Palasa Passenger train between Kantakapalli and Alamanda stations of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, here, on November 1 and 2.

The inquiry will be held at the Meeting Hall at DRM’ s Office from 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Any member of the public having knowledge about the accident and matters connected with it, can give evidence to the Commissioner.

Trains cancelled

A number trains have been cancelled and a few rescheduled during the next couple of days in view of the late running of pairing trains in view of the rear train collision near Kantakapalli. Passengers have been asked to check with the railway enquiry for details.

