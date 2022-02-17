A.P. Tourism Minister initiates works worth ₹2 crore in Vizag suburb

Wards being developed in a transparent manner, he says

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari laid the foundation stone for development works worth ₹2.09 crore at Pulaganipalem in Pendurthi on Thursday.

The works include extension of the 40-feet road, construction of culverts and roads in Ward 96.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all wards in the city are being developed in a transparent manner irrespective of political affiliation. He said that the State government has also sanctioned funds for the development of tourism in the city, which is going to be the executive capital of the State.

Ms. Venkata Kumari said that priority is being given to provide basic amenities like roads and drains in all the wards. She added that corporators have been raising issues being faced by the people in their wards during the ‘Coffee with Corporators’ programme.

Pendurthi YSRCP MLA A. Adeep Raj was present.