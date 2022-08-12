Andhra Pradesh: State team among top three at Jharkhand Tribal Mahotsav

The event was held as part of World Adivasi Day celebrations

A team from Andhra Pradesh, which participated in the two-day Jharkhand Tribal Mahotsav organised as part of World Adivasi Day celebrations on August 9 and 10 in Ranchi, was adjudged one of the top three teams by the jury for overall participation in dance, art and crafts.

The team members were felicitated and awarded with a token gift on behalf of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and were given a prize money of ₹1 lakh. The 24-member team represented the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission (TCR & TM), A.P., Visakhapatnam. They were led by Sunil Kumar, Administrative Officer of TCR & TM.

The event was conducted by the Government of Jharkhand to honour the tribes apart from showcasing their unique works, traditions and culture. It was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahua Maji, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

TCR & TM, Visakhapatnam, had identified three areas of tribal culture — tribal dance, tribal art and paintings and tribal handicrafts — for showcasing at the event in Ranchi, E. Ravindra Babu, Mission Director, TCR & TM, Visakhapatnam, said in a statement on Friday.

Dhimsa dance from Chompi village in ASR district, art and paintings of the Savara tribe, one of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) from Seethampeta of Parvathipuram Manyam district, and palm leaf handicrafts and bamboo-based products of Konda Reddi tribe, also a PVTG were showcased, evoking a good response from the audience and the jury.