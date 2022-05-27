A.P. Assembly Speaker addressing political meeting is undemocratic, says GVL

‘YSRCP government is claiming credit for welfare schemes funded by the Centre’

Coming down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that it is undemocratic for the Speaker to address a political meeting.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Narasimha Rao took strong exception to Mr. Seetharam speaking at a public meeting organised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as part of its bus yatra at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

“Once an MLA is elected as the Speaker of the House, he or she must be politically neutral, despite his or her affiliation to political party. However, we have a person (Mr. Seetharam) here, who does mind going beyond the norms to address political meetings and rallies,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The BJP MP described the YSRCP bus yatra as a ‘farce’. “If they (the YSRCP leaders) are sure that their welfare scheme are popular and that they have empowered women, there is no need to organise a yatra to showcase their achievements,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Referring to the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, the BJP MP said a majority of them were funded by the Centre, but the YSRCP government was claiming credit for them.

“We will no longer sit quietly. Plans are afoot to take the message to the masses about the welfare initiatives funded by the BJP-led Centre through a door-to-door campaign. Andhra Pradesh is the third State in the country top have received the maximum amount of money from the Centre,” he said.

Union Minister’s visit

Mr. Narasimha Rao said Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar was likely to tour Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, as part of his visit to the 110 aspirational districts in the country.