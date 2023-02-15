A.P. ranks second in internet connectivity to govt. schools in South India

February 15, 2023 07:05 am | Updated February 14, 2023 10:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh is the second State in South India after Kerala to have the highest number of internet-enabled government schools. While 94.57% of government schools in Kerala are connected to the internet, A.P. has 45% connectivity, while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have 24.68, 10.68 and 9.23% respectively, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) of School Education and Literary Department, Ministry of Education (SELD).

In India, 24.15% of the total 10.22 lakh government schools have internet access.

This was revealed in a response from SELD to an un-starred question raised by Tamil Nadu MP D.N.V. Senthil Kumar in the ongoing Lok Sabha sessions.

Some States and Union Territories have government schools with 100% internet connections. For example, all the government schools in Delhi (total 2,762), Chandigarh (123) and Puducherry (422) have internet connections.

Enough speed

The government-run Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) High School at Madhuranagar in Visakhapatnam is among the schools that have an internet connection.

“The State government has provided the internet facility to the school this year. We teach the students with the support of tech devices,” D. Shanti Kumari, the headmistress, tells The Hindu.

Another teacher, R. Uma Maheswari, says, “The internet speed is sufficient for the educational purposes of the students. Tabs and education material worth ₹15,000 each have also been provided to the high school students.”

Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Chairman Punuru Goutham Reddy says that Andhra Pradesh will become one of the top States in the country with wide coverage of internet facility to government schools soon, thanks to the reforms introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“With the support of the Sachivalayam network, we are able to speed up internet coverage to government schools apart from other users. We will be able to cover all government schools in the next few months. We are also planning to provide internet facility to college students who have received laptops from the State government,” Mr. Reddy tells The Hindu.

SELD has advised all States to enter into an MoU with the BSNL and provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection to all government schools that have computing equipment. States have also been advised to pay internet charges from the schemes like Samagra Shiksha, and Management Monitoring Evaluation and Research (MMER) funds.

