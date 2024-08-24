A.P. pharma unit blast: officials find key design faults in plant

After three days of minute inspection and parleys with the company management and the officials concerned, experts have come to the opinion that a few key design faults might have resulted in the explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on August 21 (Wednesday) that left 17 workers dead and about 35 injured.

One major fault noticed is the location of one of the electric switch panel boards (MCC).

The Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, Madireddy Pratap, told The Hindu on Saturday, August 24, that the reactor, the key machine and the most volatile component, was placed on the second and third floor of the three-storey building (including ground floor). And directly under the reactor, an electric switch panel (MCC) was located on the ground floor. “It is like, lighting a fire under a fuel tank, as reactors contain and process highly-volatile and combustible solvents and chemicals,” he said.

The reactor was processing MTBE (methyl tert-butyl ether), a highly-inflammable and volatile solvent. “Its flash point is around -18 degree centigrade, which means the moment it leaks out and comes in contact with the outside environment, it turns into a vapour cloud unnoticed and spreads,” he added.

As per the investigation, some quantity of MTBE had leaked from one of the flanges and the employees noticed it due to its ‘sweetish alcohol-like’ pungent smell. The technicians immediately tried to plug it and used the liquid nitrogen pump to flush out the residual solvent. But by that time about 150 litres of MTBE had leaked and the vapour cloud spread to the ground floor and came into contact with the electric switch panel. A minor spark from the switches was enough to cause a high-intensity explosion, said Mr. Pratap. Reportedly, there were two explosions within seconds, he added.

This theory was also seconded by the Deputy Director of Factories Narayan Rao.

The explosion was so huge that it brought down the walls, pillars and the air-conditioning ducting system. People were blown away or crushed. All the casualties were on the ground floor only, said Mr. Pratap.

Reactor intact

But he cautioned that a bigger operation was still to be handled. The reactor still had about 700 litres of MTBE and it had to be handled carefully under trained eyes. It was fortunate that the impact of the explosion did not affect the reactor. If the reactor had exploded due to an exothermic reaction, then it could have been a much bigger accident, he said.

Closed structure

Another key factor was that the building was a closed structure and not an open one, which it should have ideally been.

“Even the air handling units of the air-conditioning system were placed inside the building. So, instead of ‘one-way’ pass, the AHU were rather recycling the MTBE vapour clouds and not letting it dissipate in the atmosphere outside the closed building,” he said.

Comparing this aspect with Sahiti Pharma, a nearby unit, he said, “The accident at Sahiti happened on June 7, 2023, when over 2,000 litres of a highly-unstable solvent had leaked out. But the casualties were only about seven, as it was an open building and the vapour cloud could dissipate over a larger area and the impact inside the building was at a lower scale.”

Quality of reactors

Mr. Pratap, who had drafted a gazette notification in 2022 on what steps to be initiated to control such accidents, when he was the DG of Fire Services, which was annulled by the earlier YSRCP government, said that in pharmaceutical and chemical factories, reactors played the most critical and crucial role.

“So it is highly pertinent that the factories should install modern, safe and certified quality reactors. But that is overlooked and most of the accidents are due to the exothermic reactions in the reactors, which lead to explosions. Most importantly, regular checking and safety certification by experts should be made mandatory, which is lacking,” he pointed out.

There were practically no checks and balances or a proper mandate either from the government’s side or from the company management’s side. But such a system was present in advanced countries, he added.

