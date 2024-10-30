ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. PCB chairman inspects Vizag beach, Kapuluppada landfill

Published - October 30, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Pollution Control Board (PCB) chairman P. Krishnayya on Wednesday directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to ensure cleanliness on the city’s beach.

During an inspection of the beach along with GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, the PCB chairman was informed by Mr. Sampath Kumar that two STPs were being readied for commissioning – one by December 2024 and another August 2025. The waste water will be treated before being released into the sea.

Later, Mr. Krishnayya visited Kapuluppada landfill and ‘Waste to Energy’ treatment plant, where representatives from Jindal briefed him on the activities there. They said about 1,100 MT of waste from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Nellimerla and Vizianagaram was being procured at the plant.

Later, the PCB chairman interacted with ragpickers at the dumping yard and learnt about their work. He asked the officials to set up a shed for the ragpickers. GVMC chief engineer P. Sivaprasad Raju, S.E. GVMC K.V.N. Ravi and others were present.

